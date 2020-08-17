Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Milford Dad, Hackensack Carpenter Dale Corcoran Dies, Community Rallies For Beloved Son

Cecilia Levine
Dale Corcoran and son, Antonio
Dale Corcoran and son, Antonio Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is rallying for the son of area carpenter Dale Corcoran, who died Aug. 7. He was 33 years old.

More than $6,700 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Corcoran's son, Antonio.

Corcoran, of West Milford, was a carpenter for Union Local 253 in Hackensack, and inherited his love of carpentry from his father, his obituary says.

"He loved woodworking, and could be found in the garage on many late nights, creating bird houses and clocks, household projects and furniture," the obit reads. "It was his passion."

Corcoran was also an avid fisherman -- he loved going with his son -- and spent a significant amount of time outdoors.

"Additionally, he was an amazing poet and songwriter," his obituary says. "Dale was a multifaceted man of many, many talents, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him – because to know him was to love him."

Services were held last weekend. Click here to donate to Tony's GoFundMe.

