West Caldwell Baseball Player Bryan Norton Dies Suddenly, 24

Lifelong West Caldwell resident Bryan Norton died suddenly on Monday, July 11. He was 24 years old.

Bryan graduated from James Caldwell High School in 2016, where he played varsity baseball and football. and Caldwell University in 2020, having earned his bachelor's degree in sports management, his obituary says.

He landed his dream job working as a partnership activation coordinator for Major League Baseball, and previously worked for the New Jersey Devils and the New York Yankees.

A GoFundMe page was launched to create a scholarship in Bryan's name.

Bryan is survived by his parents; David and Sheri Ann (DePiro) Norton; siblings David R. and Megan R. Norton; along with a host of extended relatives and loving friends.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home in Roseland. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 18 at Notre Dame RC Church in North Caldwell with interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

