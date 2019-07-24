'We Will Never Stop Sharing His Story' Says Family Of Randolph Artist Who Battled Addiction

Daniel Joseph Wolf of Randolph died on July 9. He was 25 years old.

Affectionately known as Danny, he was remembered in his obituary as a talented artist and musician with a big heart.

His family is dedicated to keeping his memory alive and helping others who share the struggle of addiction.

"Danny struggled with opiate addiction on and off for years and unfortunately lost his battle," his family wrote. "He will be in our hearts forever and we will never stop sharing his story."

Danny graduated from Randolph High School in 2012. He was a natural-born artist with a knack for making people laugh.

"As talented as he was, and despite his struggles, he faced what he had to head on, was brave and did his work," his obituary says.

"With the constant love and support of his family, Dan turned it all around."

Danny this year was accepted into Digital Animation & Visual Effects (DAVE) and was excited to pursue his dreams in Orlando, Fla.

"He was kicking ass and taking names," the obituary says. "Maybe God needed an artist; maybe we don’t know the whole plan. What we know is that we have lost one of the best and find comfort knowing we will see him again one day."

Condolences poured in.

"I met Danny in treatment," someone named Krista said.

"He was the very first person to not only speak to me but to instantly make me laugh with that wit and humor we all loved so much. He was charming warm hearted funny incredibly talented and lite up every room and life he walked into. You didn’t have to know him long to be captured by his big heart."

"I met Dan in elementary school," Bernice Dewlow wrote.

"One of my favorite memories of that time is being placed next to Dan for the 4th Grade Wax Museum. He was Bob Hope, which was sooooo fitting for him. In between breaks he would sing to me and tell me jokes. He made me laugh so much. I hope him and Bob Hope are making the angels laugh up there together."

Services were held last week.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.