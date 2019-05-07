Contact Us
Wayne Native Bryan Bolton Dies, 28

Cecilia Levine
Bryan Bolton, 28.
Bryan Bolton, 28. Photo Credit: Bryan Bolton Facebook

Bryan Bolton of Toms River died on April 29. He was 28 years old.

Born in Belleville, Bryan lived in Wayne until he moved to the shore in 2010, his obituary says.

He is survived by parents Janis (nee Tufo) Bolton and Steven Bolton; his stepfather Rick Del Donno, Jr.; his sister Stephanie Bolton; uncles Gary Tufo, Harold Bolton and his wife Victoria, Barry Bolton, Jeff Bolton and his wife Donna, Glenn Bolton, Scott Bolton and his wife Diane; and his Zia Mia. He is also survived by his many loving cousins.

Bryan is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Salvatore and Frances (nee Garruto) Tufo, and his paternal grandparents Harold and Joan (nee Katt) Bolton.

Entombment was at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington

