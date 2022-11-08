Warren County Native, Rutgers Honors Graduate Dies Suddenly, 32

Warren County native and Rutgers University honors graduate Rachel Anne Wall died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27. She was 32.

Raised in Washington, Rachel graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School and lived in Phillipsburg at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Rachel went on to attend Rutgers University, where she graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in communication before earning a master’s degree in Principles of Communication and Professional Development.

Rachel is remembered for her one-of-a-kind spirit and endless generosity. She “would truly give the shirt off her back to anyone in need,” her memorial says.

In addition to animals, Rachel loved gardening, plants, and spending time in nature.

Rachel leaves behind her loving mother, Jean Burne; sister, Abigail Mehalik; brother-in-law, Eric Mehalik; nieces, Iris and Maeve; partner, Mike Lada; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

“She loved to spend her time helping others, all of whom she accepted with open arms and never an ounce of judgment,” says her obituary.

Rachel’s funeral will be held at Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Home on West Washington Avenue in Washington on Wednesday, August 17.

Click here to view the full obituary of Rachel Anne Wall.

