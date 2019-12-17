Victor Pogan Of Garfield Dies, 26

Victor Pogan of Garfield passed away of Dec. 13. He was 26 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Pogan moved to Garfield in his teens.

He had been working as an Electrician Apprentice, his obituary says , and studied at Bergen County Community College, according to his Facebook page.

Victor was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Garfield.

He is survived by his parents, Mariusz and Iwona (nee Bandula) Pogan; and brother, Michal Pogan.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Dec. 17 at St. Stanislaus Kosta RC Church on Ray Street, in Garfield.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.