Veteran Newark Police Officer Hector Moya Dies Of COVID-19, 55

Veteran Newark police officer Hector Moya died of COVID-19 complications Wednesday, Jan. 13, officials announced.

He was 55 years old.

Moya joined the Newark Police Division in March 1998.

His assignments included the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Auto Crimes Division, Special Victims Division and patrol within the 2nd, 4th and 5th Precincts.

“The City of Newark deeply grieves the loss of this beloved 22-year police veteran,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

“Officer Moya served our communities with honor, distinction and excellence. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Officer Moya’s family.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of the seventh Newark Police Officer to COVID-19,” Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“Officer Moya was a highly respected member of the Newark Police Division. He always had a kind word on his lips and a bright smile on his face. He fought a valiant fight against this virus and will be sorely missed.”

