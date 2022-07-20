‘Unthinkable:’ Beloved Hunterdon County High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16

Beloved Hunterdon County high school student Anthony Joseph ‘AJ’ Zeoli died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 15. He was 16.

Born in Allentown, PA, AJ lived in Sloatsburg, NY, before moving to Union Township about seven years ago, his obituary says.

AJ was an upcoming senior at North Hunterdon Regional High School, where he was known as a class clown who was always able to make his friends laugh.

He is also remembered for his polite and well-mannered nature, his memorial says.

AJ had many hobbies in life, including skateboarding and snowboarding, nature and hunting, video games, airsoft guns, cooking, and his pet rabbit and dogs.

He always stuck up for his own values and what he truly believed in, according to his memorial.

“His loyalty was beyond measure,” reads his obituary. “Loved his friends and family fiercely and had their backs at all cost. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.”

AJ leaves behind his mother, Tarra Janssen-Zeoli and stepfather Richard Belmonte; father, Anthony M. Zeoli; step-brother, Alexander Belmonte and step-sister, Sophia Belmonte; maternal grandmother, Patti Santoianni; maternal grandfather and step grandmother, Timothy and Michelle Janssen; step-maternal grandfather, Thomas Lunger Sr.; paternal grandmother, Nancy Zeoli; his girlfriend, Eliza McGowan; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $22,300 had been raised on GoFundMe for AJ’s funeral expenses in just two days.

“Our precious AJ was taken to live in Heaven with the angels,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Amanda Grasso.

“I am starting this fundraiser in hopes of helping his parents…get through this unthinkable time.”

The fundraiser’s extra donations will be sent to a suicide prevention organization, the campaign says.

AJ’s funeral will be held at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon on Saturday, July 23.

“AJ was an awesome friend to have,” reads one of the numerous tributes on the fundraiser. “I will always remember him for his generosity…and for his great sense of humor.”

“You will live forever in our hearts and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today and always.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Anthony "AJ" Zeoli’ on GoFundMe.

