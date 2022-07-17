Union Beach Officer Killed In Crash Was 'Rising Star'

The Union Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective Cpl. Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, died in an off-duty crash, his department said. His father also served as a UBPD officer.

"Kelly was a rising star in the Union Beach Police Department, having been involved in many high profile and sensitive special operations with the FBI, DEA, MCPO, and BTF," UBPD said.

He earned a Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama with a double major in History and Criminal Justice.

Details in the crash were not immediately clear.

