TRIBUTE: Renowned Bergen County Irish Dance School Founder Susan Daly Stanek Dies

Susan Daly Stanek, the founder of a popular Bergen County Irish dancing school, died on April 27 surrounded by her family, her obituary says. Services were held April 30

Born in Dublin, Stanek began dancing when she was three years old and traveled the world in a touring group, her bio on the JIG Factory website says.

Of the countless condolences that poured in, many noted that Stanek went out of her way to make children feel special, cared for and included.

Stanek moved to the U.S. in 1986 and, while living in Manhattan, continued taking lessons at the Martha Grahman School.

Susan and her husband, Blaise, moved to Ridgewood in 1995 to raise their family, where she founded the Ridgewood Irish Dance School, also known as the Jig Factory.

Stanek in 2018 was a featured choreographer in an international showcase at Carnegie Hall and again in 2019 at Lincoln Center, her bio says.

Her studio has produced countless award-winning dancers who compete internationally under Stanek's direction (click here for a Daily Voice story Stanek's student Julia Mastrangelo and here for a feature on Erin Poppe).

Stanek's dancers have performed on national television for St. Patrick's Day shows.

Stanek's husband in her obituary described her as the "greatest, funniest, happiest and most loving person he has ever known."

Countless condolences poured in on Facebook.

"She was such a bright light and encouragement to dancers not just from her school but all," one person said.

"Susan had a way of making every child at her school feel special," another added.

"We feel blessed that our son had the chance to be inspired by her-he will always carry that with him."

"Susan was a remarkable woman through and through. Not only did she touch the lives of her dancers but of the parents too," another parent wrote.

"She made everyone feel special and like they mattered. She was a true angel on earth. The dance community has lost a remarkable woman. Gone way too soon."

