TRIBUTE: Oradell Cancer Survivor Brian Low Had Profound Impact On Many Battling Addiction

Brian Low of Oradell is being remembered for the impact he had helping others battling addiction.

A Bergen Catholic graduated, Low died on Jan. 3 at 28 years old.

"Brian Low is and forever will be a stand up guy," Mike Jack wrote on Facebook, "who even at his worst was getting help to those that needed it."

During his junior year of college at Franklin & Marshall, Low was diagnosed with cancer.

He overcame the disease through "strength and determination," and spent the last several years of his life dedicated to helping those battling drug or alcohol addiction.

Low was the executive director, recovery coach and mentor for City of Angels, as well as the intervention specialist and outreach manager at Recovery Unplugged, a music-based program.

"[Brian] was able to touch so many people and help those struggling on both sides of addiction," one person wrote on his obituary.

"I have great respect for him and he helped me with my Recovery Coaching goals. The air still feels like it has been kicked out of me. I'm holding on to those memories when he walked in the room and made everything brighter, filled with hope and encouragement."

"You've helped so many people and you've [done] so much for me in the short time we knew each other," a friend wrote on Facebook. "You never wanted nothing in return but to see me happy and making moves. I cant believe how close we got that fast. We clicked from the minute I hopped into your car.

"You've taught me so much and made me focus on the beautiful things that are in every struggle."

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Saint Anne’s Church in Fair Lawn, with entombment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

"He touched the lives of all he knew," his obituary says. "His presence in our lives is a gift we will always be thankful for. Brian’s kind heart will be missed and remembered forever and for always."

** Published with permission from the William G. Basralian Funeral Home **

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.