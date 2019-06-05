TRIBUTE: Bergen County Mom Fought Cancer With Dignity, Grace -- Both Times

Genuine. Kind. Tenacious.

This is how people are remembering Adele Grace Rivas of Midland Park, formerly of Bergenfield, who died on May 31 after a second battle with cancer. She was 40 years old.

The day Adele received her first breast cancer diagnosis was the day she discovered she was pregnant with her miracle baby, Constantino "Tino" V. Rivas. Her second diagnosis came last year -- Stage 4 metastatic.

Those who knew her said she fought with dignity and grace.

"‘Grace!’ So fitting a name," Remi Soyombo said on her obituary . "Adele....you were full of it. So beautiful inside and out.

"One of the strongest, generous and faithful women I’ve known."

"Her soul was the sweetest and she cared wholeheartedly about her patients," Sarah Estrada added. "I feel honored to have the opportunity to work bedside her at St. Joes!

"Her strength and love she had for her husband and son shined upon her face."

Adele Rivas is fighting cancer for the second time.

More than $27,800 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe launched last November by Elina Globin, who met Adele in a cancer support group during her first battle.

"You'd think someone going through this would complain or feel sorry for themself," said Elina Golbin, a six-year breast cancer survivor. "Not Adele."

Adele was a talented musician who played the violin in the Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra, and served as a drum major in the Bergenfield Marching Band.

She worked as a physician's assistant for many years, and cared deeply about all of her patients.

Childhood friend and local law enforcement officer Jason Lanzilotti shared memories and a vignette from Adele's funeral, held Wednesday:

Jason LanzilottiChildhood friend and local law enforcement officer Jason Lanzilotti shared memories and vignette from Rivas' funeral, held Wednesday.

Adele is survived by her husband Luis V. Rivas and their son Constantino V. Rivas.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.