TRIBUTE: Bergen County Dog Trainer Justin Baltin, 37, Changed Lives For Pet Owners

Many pet owners across North Jersey have Justin Baltin to thank for bringing them their beloved animals.

The 37-year-old of Hewitt and formerly Fair Lawn died suddenly on June 10, and those he helped over the years are paying respects.

Affectionately known as "Chachi," Justin owned Tri-State K-9 services and worked as a dog trainer and animal transporter.

He had a passion for dogs, especially pit bulls, and worked closely with several Bergen and Passaic county police departments, his obituary says.

"Chachi," as he was affectionately known, changed lives for pet owners in North Jersey.

Justin was also a Building Engineer for “Eastern” in Roseland.

Friends remembered him as being "larger than life," and changing them through his love for animals.

"Justin was a such a loving, amazing family man and a huge part of the K9 World," the Bergen County Animal Response Team said.

"We are so grateful for everything he taught us leaving us with more tools to work with in the field! We will miss him terribly! Justin, sleep well. We will take this from here! 🐾💙👊🏻🚔🐾."

"You [were] the first one to offer to pick Cherry up in NC for me got her here like she was your own," Rachel Sherman wrote on Facebook.

"You really helped with the chair scenario on her and one of the few decoys who really worked Dodgie ( even tried to pet him ) and helped give ideas to get Fuego going again 🖤🐾."

Justin is survived by his wife, Britney Baltin; children; Giavana, Gennaro and Giovanni, mother Valerie Brooks; Steven and Rochelle (nee Schuster) Baltin; grandfather Sidney Schuster; brothers Daniel Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Clay Brooks; mother-in law Jean Ann DeLorenzo; and father-in-law Frank DeLorenzo.

