Trenton Woman Killed 'On-Again Off-Again Boyfriend,' Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Tahira Young and Antwone Barnes
Tahira Young and Antwone Barnes Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office/Antwone Barnes Facebook

Things are officially off again for an on-again, off-again New Jersey couple after one killed the other, authorities said.

Tahira Young, 38, is accused of stabbing Antwone Barnes, 37, dead around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Things had been hot and cold between the two for some time before the killing on the 200 block of East Hanover Street, Onofri said.

Young was detained at the scene of the stabbing, and the prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain her pending trial.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Barnes, who was described as a great friend and dad.

