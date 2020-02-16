TikTok Users Mourn Morris County Middle School Cheerleader Maya Guberman, 13

TikTok users were making memorial duets using footage posted by Morris County middle schooler Maya Guberman.

The Roxbury Junior Gaels cheerleader and Eisenhower Middle School eighth grader died on Feb. 13, at 13 years old.

More than $41,300 had been raised as of Sunday on a GoFundMe launched by her aunt, Dana Guberman Taggart, a longtime Jefferson Township school teacher.

The Toms River native was a two-year member of Three Danes CrossFit and member of the Eisenhower Drama Club.

She had thousands of TikTok followers -- many who were mourning her loss with special video tributes and leaving heartfelt comments on her page.

TikTok users are mourning Maya Guberman, 13, of Succasunna. TikTok users @panic_atthe_everywhere_/@texasstephanie19

Roxbury Schools Superintendent Loretta Radulic requested privacy for the teen's family following her death.

"I am asking that you respect the privacy of the family, but keep them in your kind thoughts," Radulic said.

"Know that we have been working with administration and staff to share resources available to our students. From you, parents, we ask that you please pay attention to your children's reactions."

Counselors at Eisenhower Middle School are available for any affected student.

Maya is survived by her parents, Steve and Jessica Guberman; older brother Joshua; grandparents Warren, Debra, Erwin and Marcia; aunts and uncles Jason, Alisa, Dana, Bob, Jeff and Rachel; and cousins Courtney, Maddie, Charlotte, Nicky, Will and Alex.

Visitation is being held at Temple Shalom in Succasunna, with visiation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a celebration of life service from 6 to 7 p.m.

Click here to donate in Maya Guberman's memory and click here for her full obituary.

