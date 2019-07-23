Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Bomb Note Discovered, Wallington Bowling Alley Evacuated
Obituaries

Thomas Leaman, 44, Proud USMC Veteran

Paul Milo
Thomas G. Leaman
Thomas G. Leaman Photo Credit: M. John Scanlan Funeral Homes

Thomas G. Leaman of Millburn died July 15. He was 44 years old.

He was born in Jersey City and was the son of Thomas and Patricia Leaman. A William Paterson University graduate, he earned an MBA from Centenary University and went on to work as a finance manager for NBC.

He served four years in the United States Marine Corps and is remembered as a patriot who loved his country.

He is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Connelly and Lisa Gaito; his nieces, Emily and Samantha; his aunts and uncles, Margaret and Anthony Dunaisky, Carol Schebe, Dorothy Alerine, and Alice and Frank Alerine; his cousins, Lisa Pizzo, Anthony Dunaisky, Jr., and Jean Marie Schebe; and his beloved cat, Alyssa.

Arrangements were by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains. A funeral was held Friday followed by a private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory to Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated by his family.

