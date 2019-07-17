Contact Us
Obituaries

Thomas Dazzo, 22, Westfield Native And Animal Lover

Paul Milo
Thomas Declan Mazzo
Thomas Declan Mazzo Photo Credit: Dooley Colonial Funeral Home

Services were held Saturday at Holy Trinity Church in Westfield for Thomas Declan Dazzo, who died suddenly July 9 at the age of 22.

Born in Summit, he grew up in Westfield before moving to Plainfield.

Remembered as a kindhearted person with a lively sense of humor, he discovered his calling when he was 8 years old and received a dachshund, "Cookie," now 14 years old, as a gift.

He would pursue his interest in animals as a maintenance worker at Barker Lounge, a pet-boarding and grooming business in Cranford.

He also loved classic rock, fishing and spending time outdoors, as well as rugby. An avid player and fan of the game since middle school, he was a member of the Union County Mud Turtles team.

He is survived by parents Patricia Cunniff and Donald Dazzo and many other friends and family.

Arrangements were by the Dooley Colonial Home in Westfield. He was buried at Fairview Cemetery, also in Westfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas's name to Angel Paws ( www.angelpaws.org ).

