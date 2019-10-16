Thomas Bliss, 14, Of Kenilworth, Avid Denver Broncos Fan

Thomas Robert Bliss of Kenilworth died at University Medical Center in Newark Tuesday. He was 14 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, he lived with his family in Roselle Park before they moved to Kenilworth in 2012.

He attended David Brearly Middle School in Kenilworth and was a student at Magnet High School in Scotch Plains. He loved playing video games and was a fan of the Denver Broncos football team.

Thomas was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Patricia and William Knapp. Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Kathleen; sister Kayla Bliss; paternal grandparents Robert Bliss and Judith Clemente and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-6pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave, Roselle Park. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, Kenilworth, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.