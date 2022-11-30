Tewksbury Township Rescue Squad Charter Member, Devoted Mom Babette Russell Dies At 45

Tewksbury Township Rescue Squad charter member and devoted mother of three Babette Russell died at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston on Friday, Nov. 25. She was 45.

A longtime member of Tewksbury Township, Babette graduated from Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner, her obituary says.

She was a charter member of the Tewksbury Township First Aid and Rescue Squad and as a child was active with the Girl Scouts, according to her memorial.

Babette is remembered as a dedicated and spirited woman who “could do anything she put her mind to,” her memorial says. She was constantly keeping herself busy with various activities, projects, and nursing and volunteer efforts.

Above all, Babette was a devoted mother of three whose soul was illuminated by nurturing and helping others in need, especially children.

In addition to her children, Babette is survived by her loving fiancé, Danny Young, three siblings, and many close friends.

Meanwhile, $1,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Babette’s funeral expenses as of Wednesday.

“She is a very good person and is always the first one to be there for anyone,” reads the campaign, launched by Babette’s fiancé. “She has a big heart and is a very lively person.”

Babette’s funeral will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Annandale on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Donations can also be made in Babette’s loving memory to the Tewksbury Township Rescue Squad (163 County Road 517, Califon, NJ 07830).

