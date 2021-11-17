Temple Grad, Resident Doctor Trina Wijangco Of NJ Dies, 27

A North Jersey native who recently earned her doctorate of medicine died at 27 years old.

Trina Wijangco, M.D., passed away on Nov. 7. A cause of death was not made public.

Trina graduated from Clifton High School (Class of 2012) and went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from New York University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2016, according to her obituary.

She earned her doctorate of medicine from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in 2021 and was a resident doctor of internal medicine at the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City when she died, her obit says.

Trina was remembered as an activist for equality, having co-founded the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force at St. Luke's University Hospital.

Services were held Nov. 15.

