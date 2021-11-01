Teen Dies Week After Route 46 Crash

An 18-year-old Mount Olive resident died nearly a week after a Route 46 crash that injured him and four others, according to Morris County officials and the victim's relatives.

Dondrei Martin had been in the ICU at Morristown Medical Center ever since he was flown by a medical chopper in the Oct. 23 crash, according to a GoFundMe page launched by Kayla Greco.

Greco updated the page on Oct. 31 saying Martin had died. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced one person involved in the incident had died but did not release their name.

A Mount Olive High School senior, Martin turned 18 just one day before the crash. He celebrated with his mom, dad, 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, according to the GoFundMe.

Martin was behind the wheel of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control in the eastbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with a BMW traveling in the westbound lanes around 1:30 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor's Office previously said in a release.

A Subaru that was traveling eastbound was also involved in the collision, authorities said. A mother and daughter riding in that car "miraculously" were unharmed, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Martin and four Sonata passengers were taken to Morristown Medical Center.

The BMW driver and passenger were also taken to Morristown Medical Center, while the Subaru occupants were uninjured, authorities said.

The driver’s identity was not released.

No criminal charges are expected, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Mount Olive Police Department at 973-691-0850.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.