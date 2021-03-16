Sussex County Native, PA Father Of 2 Dylan Suess Dies Suddenly At 29

Sussex County native and father of two Dylan J. Suess died suddenly at Morristown Medical Center on Sunday, March 7. He was 29.

Born in Westwood, Suess spent time in Little Ferry, Missouri, and Wantage before settling in Milford, PA in 2019, his obituary says.

In 2010, Suess graduated from High Point Regional High School, where he played hockey, baseball and football and served as a “life member of the Suess Gang,” his memorial says.

Suess had used his creative side to work as a manager at Sherman Williams in Newton, his obit says.

He was known for his passion for animals and the outdoors. He spent much of his free time hiking, climbing trees and immersed in wildlife.

More than $24,000 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Suess’s fiancé Ashley E. Godfrey and their two young daughters, Lindsey Tsakonas and Ariel Carrelle.

“Our brother Dylan. Where do we start?” reads the fundraiser. “Some may know him as a goofy 14-year-old running around PAC, others may remember him being a menace on Woodland Avenue, but my brother's crowning and most proud achievement was being a dad for Lin and Ariel, and a spouse to the love of his life Ashley.”

In addition to his immediate family, Suess is survived by his parents Frank A. and Lenore M. (McKenna) Suess and many other relatives and friends.

“When something this tragic happens to somebody so young and full of love, it shakes a community,” reads the fundraiser. “We have been contacted by the family, both close and distant; by friends, both new and old. All asking what they can do to help our family during this time.”

Click here to view/donate to 'Dylan's Memorial Fund' on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.