Sussex County HS Grad, Spa Receptionist Dies After Fearless Battle With Addison’s Disease, 32

Sussex County high school graduate and spa receptionist Kelly N. Fogarty died after a long and fearless battle with Addison’s Disease on Friday, Sept. 16. She was 32.

Born in Rahway, Kelly was raised in Hillsborough and moved to Wantage in 2000, her obituary says.

Kelly then attended High Point Regional High School, where she graduated in 2008, according to her memorial.

Kelly had most recently worked as a receptionist at May’s Lash Spa in Sparta, which posted a heartfelt Facebook tribute following her passing.

“Kelly was the most fun and bubbly person to be around,” reads the post.

“We are forever grateful to have been able to know her these past 4 years as not only a co-worker but a true friend to all of us…Rest in the sweetest peace Kelly.”

Kelly spent her free time with her friends and family members, trying out new recipes in the kitchen, and watching her family football player, Tom Brady, on television.

Kelly was described as a “child at heart” who always put others’ needs above her own and was able to visit Disney World shortly before her death, her memorial says.

Kelly leaves behind her loving parents, Noel and Dina (Devone) Fogarty; her brothers, Sean and Mitchell; her maternal grandmother, Dolores Devone; her beloved dogs, Muncy and Roxy, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Kelly’s funeral visitation was held at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Donations can be made in Kelly’s memory to the Make a Wish Foundation Gift Procession (1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016).

“She was a beautiful caring person,” reads a tribute on Kelly’s obituary.

“Kelly will be missed by many. But in our hearts, we know that she is an angel at peace and she will be her family's angel watching over them.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Kelly N. Fogarty.

