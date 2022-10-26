Sussex County Chef, Landscaper, Devoted Dad Of 2 Dies After 'Stoic' Brain Cancer Battle, 30

Sussex County chef, landscaper, and dedicated dad Ariel De Jesus Rosado died on Sunday, Oct. 2 following a "stoic" battle with brain cancer. He was 30.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ariel moved to Clifton in 2004 and lived in Passaic before settling in Vernon, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Ariel worked as a chef and was also a production manager at Brightview Landscaping in Boonton.

Ariel’s diagnosis with hypermutation glioblastoma came at the beginning of March, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical support shortly after.

Ariel underwent two major brain surgeries, left-side paralysis, and chemotherapy and radiation five days a week, all while being a loving father to his two young sons, Ethan and Enzo Rosado.

The campaign had raised nearly $7,800

In addition to his sons, Ariel is survived by his parents, Tomas Rosado and Yina Rafael; siblings, Gelen, Wendly, Thomas, Diego and Leslie Rosado; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, Facebook tributes poured in for Ariel following his passing:

“Our beloved Ariel Kye lost his battle against brain cancer,” writes Dana Tillson. “How stoic you were through this, always thinking of your boys and making the most out of the time you had left no matter the hand you were dealt.”

Ariel’s funeral was held at Shook Funeral Home in Clifton on Friday, Oct. 7.

“There are truly just no words,” Tillson writes. “This is the most unfair disease and you fought the hardest battle with such grace. Rest in the absolute most sweetest peace. Until we all meet again.”

