Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: 7-Eleven Robber Collared After Hopping Into Pickup At Mickey D's Drive-Thru
Obituaries

Supported Surges For Emerson Boys After Mom's Death

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tammy Black
Tammy Black Photo Credit: Tammy Black Facebook photo

Support is surging for a pair of Emerson boys mourning the loss of their mom.

Tammy Black, 46, died on Thursday, March 11.

More than $27,000 had been raised as of March 15 on a GoFundMe for her sons, Stephen IV, Anthony and Vincent Paino.

"All that really needs to be said about Tammy is that she loved her kids, she loved her family and she loved her friends," campaign founder Yasmin Trimble said. 

"She would do anything for you without question, she was loved by all those who knew her, you couldn't help it."

Tammy was being remembered for her infectious laugh, and loved attending her sons' sporting events, her obituary says.

Visitation was held at Becker Funeral Home the morning of March 15.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Tammy’s life and faith was held at St. Andrew R.C. Church at 11:30 a.m.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. All proceeds will go toward the college education of Tammy's sons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.