Support Surges For North Jersey Family After Sudden Death Of Beloved 3-Year-Old Son

Support is skyrocketing for a Morris County family after the sudden death of their beloved 3-year-old son.

Tricia and Anthony LaRicci’s son Wyatt Thomas died unexpectedly on Dec. 12, according to a GoFundMe started by a Jennie Vanderhoof.

“As you can imagine, this is any parents worst nightmare,” the fundraiser says.

“A parent can never plan for the loss of a child, and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain they are in.”

Nearly $36,000 had been raised by an astonishing 430 donors as of Wednesday morning, surpassing the fundraiser’s $40,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“Anthony and Tricia are loving parents who work really hard so that their children can thrive,” Vanderhoof writes. “Please donate to help their family have the time they need to start to heal.”

