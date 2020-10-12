Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For Family Of Wayne's Late Anthony Bonanni, 35

Cecilia Levine
Anthony Bonanni
Anthony Bonanni Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the wife and child of 35-year-old Anthony Bonanni of Wayne, who died unexpectedly Dec. 5.

More than $57,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for Bonanni's wife, Colleen, and son, AJ, as of Thursday morning.

"Anyone who knew Anthony, knew he had a huge heart," says the campaign, launched by Colleen's sister, Laura Byrnes. 

"He was kind, generous, and loved his family. He was extremely thoughtful, loyal, and delivered perfectly timed one liners."

Anthony graduated from Wayne Hills High School in 2004, where he was a standout player on the varsity soccer team.

He went on to work in construction to support his life with Colleen, whom he met in 2008. They married in June 2016 and welcomed baby AJ in December 2019, the GoFundMe says.

Funds raised will go toward college funds for AJ, the campaign says.

Click here for the full obituary and funeral arrangements.

