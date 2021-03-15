Support Surges For Family Of North Jersey Teen Killed In Farming Accident

Support is surging for the family of a North Jersey teen killed in a tragic farming accident.

Brian S. Kardos, Jr., 16, died Friday March 12 in a work accident in Wantage, his obituary says.

Born in Newton, Kardos had attended Sussex-Wantage schools and the Sussex County Charter School for Technology before entering the diesel program at Sussex County Technical School, where he was in his junior year.

Kardos was also a member of the Sussex Tech Archery Club, the North Jersey Antique Engine and Machine Club. He recently shaved his head to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, his memorial says.

Above all, Kardos loved working with his John Deere 112 as well as other outdoor activities like camping, fishing and hunting, his obit says.

More than $24,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kardos’ family as of Monday morning.

“Brian had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who crossed his path,” his memorial says.

“He was loved by all and has certainly left a hand print on everyone’s heart with his good nature, laughter and cheerfulness.”

Kardos’ funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex.

Click here to view/donate to 'In Memory Of Kardos Jr.' on GoFundMe.

