Support Surges For Family Of North Jersey Bus Driver Who Died Of COVID

Cecilia Levine
Marc Ulysse and family.
Marc Ulysse and family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for a North Jersey family after their patriarch died of COVID-19.

Marc Ulysse, 41, emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti and worked as a school bus driver in Newark up until his death in late April, a GoFundMe campaign launched by the Seth Boyden School PTA.

A Maplewood resident, Ulysses was the sole provided for his wife, four children and niece.

More than $28,700 had been raised for the family as of May 19.

"You may have shared a laugh with Mr. Ulysse at an ice cream social at Seth Boyden or chatted with him before a parent-teacher conference," the page says.

"He was a friendly and caring man and his dedication to his children and their education was evident in all that he did."

Click here to donate.

