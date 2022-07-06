Support Surges For Family Of Beloved Hopatcong Mom, 28, Fatally Struck By Car In Bridgewater

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a beloved Hopatcong mom who was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater.

Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, DailyVoice.com reported.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

More than $2,200 had been raised on GoFundMe in less than 24 hours for Benson’s family, including her husband, Joe, and their 18-month-old daughter, Amelia.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Kelsey, my nephew Joe’s wife, tragically lost her life early Sunday morning, June 5th, when she was hit by a car while walking on Route 28 in Bridgewater,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Lyndsay Tanis.

“I have started this fundraiser to help my nephew, Joe, cover the funeral expenses for Kelsey, as well as any household expenses in the coming days as Joe and Amelia heal as a family from this terrible loss.”

Benson’s funeral services were pending.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco of the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (908) 722-4111 ext. 4186.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Funeral Expenses for Kelsey Benson’ on GoFundMe.

