Sudden Death Of Devoted EMS Chief Heather Varrasse, 42, Shocks Central Jersey Rescue Squads

Devoted EMS Chief, fire department volunteer member and central communications supervisor Heather Varrasse, 42, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, shocking rescue squads throughout Central Jersey.

Heather had been involved in various emergency services throughout Hopewell Valley for more than 25 years, a tribute from the township’s fire district said.

An EMT with the fire district since 2006, Heather quickly rose through the ranks as an incredibly devoted public servant. She served as EMS Chief at Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit, Assistant Captain at Pennington First Aid Squad, and Public Safety Communications Supervisor at Mercer County Central and LifeComm.

Heather was currently working as EMU Squad Deputy Chief, EMU Line Secretary, and clerk for the Hopewell Borough Board of Fire Commissioners.

She was an active member of the Pennington First Aid Squad, where she distinguished herself as a Top Responder once and a Top 10 Responder 14 times and had risen to the rank of Assistant Captain, responding to a total of exactly 2,172 calls during her volunteer career.

Tributes from emergency crews and fire districts instantly poured in throughout Mercer County and beyond:

“Thank you for being the calm amidst the chaos,” wrote the Princeton Fire Department. “Rest In Peace.”

The Pennington First Aid Squad gathered at the squad building Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. to grieve and remember the dedicated public servant.

Meanwhile, details for Heather’s official funeral services are pending.

“Heather was the embodiment of selflessness and all [that] encompasses a life of service,” reads a tribute from Ewing Township Emergency Medical Services. “Rest easy my friend, we will carry the torch from here.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.