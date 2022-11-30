‘Speechless And Heartbroken:’ Sean Ainsworth Of Budd Lake Dies At Age 20

Lifelong Budd Lake resident Sean Ainsworth died on Monday, Nov. 21 at the age of 20.

Born in Hackettstown, Sean was known for his passion for working with cars and bikes, his obituary says.

He had a heart that constantly yearned for speed and adventure and could never get enough.

Sean loved to skateboard, ride quads and dirt bikes, race BMX bikes, and would even street race at Island Dragway, according to his memorial.

But Sean had a softer side — he adored his cats, Tito and Kitten, and liked to relax by playing video games and spending time with his friends and longtime girlfriend, Ava, whom he was destined to spend the rest of his life with.

Above all, Sean had an incredibly caring and compassionate heart that was immediately evident in everything he did.

“Sean was a kind, polite, and gentle soul who was loved by so many,” reads his obituary.

In addition to his girlfriend, Sean is survived by his loving mother, Krystie Fulton; brothers, Ian Ainsworth and Evan Ainsworth; grandparents, Ruthann Fulton, Nancy Ainsworth, John and Felicita Ainsworth, and Sara Fulton; aunt Paula and her husband, James Rios, as well as many extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Sean’s funeral was held at the Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“I’m speechless and we are heartbroken,” reads a tribute on Sean’s obituary. “Rest In Peace Sean. I’m so sorry for this loss.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Sean Ainsworth.

