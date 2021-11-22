South Jersey Teen Struck, Killed Walking To School Was 'Kindhearted, Intelligent'

Support is surging for a Gloucester High School senior struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to school Friday.

Christopher Kuhnel Jr., 17, was hit by a pickup truck at 7:26 a.m. Friday at Somerset Street and Johnson Boulevard, Gloucester City police said in a press statement.

The driver stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with police, they said. No charges were filed. Kuhnel was placed on life support but died on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kuhnel family, including Christopher’s younger sibling, who is a student at Gloucester Middle School,” Gloucester City Superintendent Sean Gorman said in a statement.

“Christopher was a wonderful young man who was a joy to be around -- humorous, fun-loving, and kind to others. It’s truly a heartbreaking loss.”

A GoFundMe page was launched by Alicia Barger to help his family with associated expenses.

"Anybody who knew him, knew he was the most kindhearted, loving, funny and intelligent young man," she wrote.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Samuel Funches at 856-225-8400, ext 8083 or the Gloucester City Police Department at 856-456-7797.

Click here to donate:

