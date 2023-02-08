Shock, Sadness Spread Following Death Of Retired Wash. Twp. Detective Heather Castronova

The Washington Township (Bergen County) police department is mourning the loss of retired detective and former US Marine Heather Castronova.

A mom of two, Castronova died sometime overnight due to unknown medical circumstances, the department said on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Castronova was hired as a dispatcher for the Bergen County Police Department before becoming an officer in Washington Township.

While serving in the patrol and detective bureaus, Castronova was passionate about community policing, specifically working with children.

Her impact on the community was profound.

"We are absolutely devastated," said Emerson Police Officer and Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 State Delegate Anthony Mazzo.

"Heather was so much to so many people. She was so kind and so tough at the same time. So active in her community and with her kids, it was incredible to see her handle it all.

"She was an incredible mom and loved her kids so much."

"We are incredibly saddened about Heather's passing," Alison Ender wrote in a Facebook tribute. "She touched our lives on a personal level when our son was Chief for the Day many years ago, she coordinated all of it. All of our love is with Heather's family, and the WTPD. RIP Heather."

"Such sad news," another person wrote. "Heather was always so helpful and caring."

"I’m in absolute shock," added a third. "Earth has truly lost an angel."

Check back for service details.

