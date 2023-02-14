Sheriff's Officer Who Founded 'Mounted Unit' Killed In Off-Duty Lakewood Crash

The victim killed in a crash early Monday, Feb. 14 has been identified as an off-duty Ocean County Sheriff's officer, authorities said.

Brian Stockhoff, 41, was heading south on Shorrock Street when he struck a brick wall outside of the Leisure Village East community around 3:45 a.m. at the border of Lakewood and Brick Township, Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

Stockhoff's vehicle came to a stop near Dumbarton Drive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Stockhoff founded the OCSD's Mounted Unit. His horse was named Kianti, according to NJ101.5.

Condolences poured in.

