Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Shannon Gutches, 33, Ran Academy Of Dance In Union

Paul Milo
Shannon Gutches
Shannon Gutches Photo Credit: Werson Funeral Home

Shannon Reilly Gutches of Bound Brook, previously of Elizabeth, died unexpectedly on Sunday. She was 33 years old.

Described as a loving and compassionate woman, she earned a Doctor of Psychology degree from Hofstra University and worked as a child psychologist at Piscataway High School and most recently for the Hillsborough Board of Education. Deeply involved with the Hi-Step Social Skills Program, she also served as a the director of the Academy of Dance in Union.

She is survived by her parents, Garry and Donna Gutches; her fiancé, Jason Lucre; her sister, Caitlin Camuccio and her husband Anthony; and her beloved fur baby Murphy Walker Gutches Lucre.

She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Dianne and Robert Triola, Debbie and Gerry Lorenzetti, and Marybeth and Bill Gutches. Shannon's "chosen" family also survives her, and includes her Aunt Carol and many other caring and beloved "aunts", "uncles", "nieces", "nephews", "brothers", "sisters" and dance family.

Visitation is Sunday at the Werson Funeral Home, 635 N. Wood Ave. in Linden from noon to 2 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral will begin on Monday at 11:30 am in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14 at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road 2nd Fl., Princeton, NJ 08540 or at autispspeaks.org in her memory would be appreciated.

