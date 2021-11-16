Services Set For Penn State Student, NJ Cheerleader Found Dead

Arrangements have been finalized for Justine Gross, a 19-year-old New Jersey native and Penn State student who was found dead after being reported missing last week.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit on Saturday, Nov. 20, at noon. Interment following the funeral at St. Teresa's Cemetery will be public. Repast following the interment will be private.

Justine graduated from Summit High School (Class of 2020) where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team, serving as a captain her senior year.

An honors student and recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars, Justine was a sophomore at Penn State University's College of the Liberal Arts and active member of the PSU dance organization Volé, her obituary says.

She previously completed two summer internships at BNY Mellon.

Justine is survived by her parents, Francoise Owarish-Gross and Jawanza Gross, siblings Jasmine Owarish-Gross and Joseph Gross; grandparents France and Jocelyn Owarish; along with countless relatives, friends and loved ones.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.