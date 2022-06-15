Services Set For Devoted ‘Mighty-Mom’ Tragically Struck, Killed In Pequannock, 55

Services have been set for the devoted single mother who was tragically struck and killed at the age of 55.

Jill A. Russo of Pompton Plains died Saturday, June 11 while walking near 229 Boulevard in Pequannock, DailyVoice.com reported.

Jill grew up in Saddle Brook, where she graduated high school in 1985, her obituary says. She was a competitive swimmer and loved playing softball.

More recently, Jill had developed a passion for running and ice hockey, where she participated in an adult league at the Floyd Hall Arena, according to her memorial.

She was also preparing to compete in the Disney World Marathon with her daughter, Abby, next January.

A current employee of Cipa in Warren, Jill had formerly worked for Dr. David Runfeldt in Lincoln Park, as well as for Data Scope in Fairfield and Teva (Actavis) in Parsippany, her obituary says.

Even when the devoted mother — referred to as a “Mighty-Mom” — was heartbreakingly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she maintained a positive attitude and can-do spirit.

“‘Jillybean,’ as she was affectionately known by many, was a tenacious woman, and accepted every challenge that came her way,” reads her memorial.

“Among her favorite sayings was, ‘I can do it!’ and no one was going to tell her otherwise.”

Jill leaves behind three loving children, Abby, Reagan and Jesse; her mother, Sandra Altman; her sister, Sharon Colca; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $76,000 had been raised on GoFundMe and MealTrain pages organized for the family.

Jill’s visitation will be held at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Funeral mass will follow at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church in Pompton Plains at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

“Jill was currently at the happiest time of her life, making this heartbreaking tragedy so impossibly difficult to comprehend,” reads her memorial.

“Her children have lost not just their mother, but their biggest fan, their greatest motivation, and their best friend in the whole wide world.”

