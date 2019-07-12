Scholarship Honors 'Spunky, Vivacious' Rebecca Klenk Of Franklin Lakes, 18

A memorial scholarship has been launched to honor Rebecca Natalia Klenk of Franklin Lakes, who died July 9. She was 18 years old.

Klenk graduated from Indian Hills High School, where she was in the marching band, and was scheduled to begin Ramapo College to study Marine Biology in the fall.

Her obituary remembered her for her vivacious spirit, along with her passion for music, snowboarding, art and travel.

"Rebecca was one of hippest, spunkiest and most intelligent young ladies that I ever had the pleasure of teaching," former teacher Cherie McLaughlin wrote.

"My heart is in pieces to hear this news."

Donations in Rebecca’s memory can be mailed to the Rebecca Natalia Klenk Memorial Scholarship Fund, 227 Gregory Road, Franklin Lakes, 07417.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes.

