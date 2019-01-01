Contact Us
Rutherford Mom Jenny Vivirito Remembered For Devotion To Family, Kindness

Cecilia Levine
Jenny Vivirito Cañon died Dec. 31.
Jenny Vivirito Cañon died Dec. 31.

Jenny Vivirito Cañon of Rutherford died on Dec. 31 following a long illness. She was 46 years old.

Jenny is remembered in her obituary as a kind and loving person devoted to family.

"She had a serene demeanor but a determined resolve," the obit says. "She enjoyed watching soccer games, especially when her home country of Colombia was playing. She was always stylish and loved music -- nothing could keep Jenny from dancing.

"She found strength in her collection of angels and her faith."

Jenny is survived by her husband, Peter Vivirito; children, Carol Reilly (Frank), Lauren Vivirito and Joseph Vivirito; parents Martha Millan and Juan Jose Canon; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home in Rutherford.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

