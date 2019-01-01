Rutherford Mom Jenny Vivirito Remembered For Devotion To Family, Kindness

Jenny Vivirito Cañon of Rutherford died on Dec. 31 following a long illness. She was 46 years old.

Jenny is remembered in her obituary as a kind and loving person devoted to family.

"She had a serene demeanor but a determined resolve," the obit says. "She enjoyed watching soccer games, especially when her home country of Colombia was playing. She was always stylish and loved music -- nothing could keep Jenny from dancing.

"She found strength in her collection of angels and her faith."

Jenny is survived by her husband, Peter Vivirito; children, Carol Reilly (Frank), Lauren Vivirito and Joseph Vivirito; parents Martha Millan and Juan Jose Canon; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home in Rutherford.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

