Rutgers Student Killed In Route 9 Crash Treated Customers With Extreme Kindness

Driton Guze is being remembered for the way he made those around him feel: Seen and heard.

The 22-year-old Rutgers University business student was killed when he lost control of an Infiniti Q50 Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Old Bridge, police said. Condolences have been pouring in for him ever since, each one noting his kindness and thoughtfulness.

"He was the nicest person at Old Bridge Pizza. I have Parkinsons Disease and when I felt well enough to go get something there he would always give me a few minutes of his time and made sure I was well taken care," wrote one person in a comment on a GoFundMe campaign for Guze's family.

"I am heartbroken and so sorry for his family and friends, especially his parents."

"I met him about a year ago as my waiter at Feast Restaurant," anther person said. "This young man always greeted me and my wife the many times we went there. Always with a smile and a strong handshake.

"He was a hard worker and had great dreams for the future. He would discuss what he wanted for the future."

The GoFundMe established for Guze's family remembers him as "the type of person to put a smile on anyone's face when he entered a room. He was there for anyone who ever needed him and went above and beyond for anybody and everybody.

He was a kind soul who wore his heart on his sleeves and didn't have a bad bone in his body."

