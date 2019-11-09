Rosalie McHale, 51, Leaves Behind Four Daughters

Rosalie McHale died Friday at the age of 51, Riotto Funeral Home of Jersey City announced.

A graduate of New York City College of Technology, she worked as the assistant vice-president of market data at Investment Technology Group.

She was remembered as a sweet, caring soul who loved to dance, decorate and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Shawn; daughters Isabella, Savanna, Brooke and Briana; her mother Clara Yenque; and brothers Allan Ruiz (Alexis) and Albert Yenque (Karine).

A memorial service will be held Friday at Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company, 3205 Kennedy Blvd. in Jersey City, from 7 to 9 p.m. Those using GPS to find the funeral home should use the home's parking lot address, 14 Stagg St., Jersey City.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday at St. Anne's Church, 3545 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Jersey City.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.

