Rockaway Single Mom Killed In Crash Had Recently Relocated To PA For Better Life

A Morris County single mom who was killed in a Pennsylvania crash over the weekend had recently relocated to the area in search of a better life, those who knew her say.

Samantha Garcia, 24, of Rockaway, died in in a fiery crash in Bucks County Friday night.

As of Monday morning, more than $4,762 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe page launched by Melanie Zuravnsky.

"Samantha grew up in Rockaway Township with her parents and sister, only recently relocating to Royersford, PA," the page says.

"She was a devoted single mother working hard to support and raise her 2-year-old daughter."

Garcia had a passion for animals and the art of makeup, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

"Her smile and bubbly personality was contagious," the campaign says. "She will be missed by all, but her memory will live forever."

Garcia was traveling in a Chevrolet Equinox the crashed into a Lexus ES 330 head-on, at 1542 Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township around 11:40 p.m., State Police said.

The Chevy driver, 26-year-old man from Ossining, NY was airlifted with serious injuries, while Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus ES 330, Michael Blackmon, 25, of Ottsville, and his passenger, Nicholas Barruzza, 26 of Quakertown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.