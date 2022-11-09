Contact Us
Riverdale Woman Dies In Highland Lakes Fire At 65

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Beloved Riverdale resident Kathleen Marie Daly was killed in an early morning house fire in Highland Lakes on Sunday, Oct. 30. She was 65.

The fire broke out next door to the home of her sister, Patty, according to a GoFundMe that was launched for the family’s support.

“Many of our Bronx friends have heard the very tragic news that we lost Kathy Daly (“Kate” to Patty) early Sunday morning in a house fire next door to her sister Patty’s home in Highland Lakes,” reads the campaign.

“Patty has now lost all three of her siblings way too soon…Please consider donating whatever you can to help offset the cost of Kathleen’s services and for whatever the family needs at this time.”

Nearly $6,500 had been raised as of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

In addition to her loving sister, Patty, Kathleen is survived by her nephews, Jack and Patrick Thompson, and several dear friends, her obituary says.

Kathleen’s funeral will be held at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers — they are devasted and need us their friends to surround them with love and support right now,” the fundraiser says. “Thank you in advance for anything you can do to help.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘For the Family of Kathleen Daly’ on GoFundMe.

