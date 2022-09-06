Contact Us
ROUTE 208 FATAL: Dover Woman, 78, Killed, Husband, 80, Hospitalized In Horrific Crash (UPDATE)
RHONJ Star's Ex-Husband Dies Suddenly, 74

Cecilia Levine
Jan and Margaret Josephs
Jan and Margaret Josephs Photo Credit: Jan Josephs Facebook photo/therealmargaretjosephs Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Margaret Josephs is mourning the loss of her first husband.

Jan Josephs died on Aug. 26 of a heart attack, Page Six reports. He would have been 75 on Monday, Aug. 5.

"He passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him," Margaret said on Instagram. "We are heartbroken."

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Josephs moved to New Milford in 1957 and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1969, according to his obituary. He worked in his family business, Joseph's Brothers Embroidery, for 38 of his 40 years in the garment industry.

Click here for Jan Josephs' complete obituary.

