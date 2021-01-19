Report: Morris County Native Samantha Racz, 21, Dies In Florham Park Crash

A recent news report has identified a 21-year-old Morris County native as the victim of a Florham Park weekend crash.

Whippany Park graduate and University of Delaware student Samantha Racz died in the Columbia Turnpike crash on Jan. 16, MorrisFocus reports.

The two-car crash occurred on the 300 block of Columbia Turnpike, around 11:25 p.m., Florham Park police said.

Racz graduated from Whippany Park High School in 2018 and was a junior majoring in graphic design with a communications minor at the University of Delaware in Newark, her obituary says.

She was also a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Racz was known for her upbeat personality and love of fashion. She worked at Lucco in Florham Park and has won many awards for her artwork over the years.

More than $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon in support of Racz’s family.

“Samantha Racz was an angel on Earth,” the fundraiser says. “Please support the Racz family during these tough times. All money will be given directly to the family.”

Racz is survived by her parents, Gina Marie Racz and Richard Racz; her brothers, Justin, Brandon and Nicholas; her grandmother, Janet Passariello as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

