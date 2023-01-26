Remembering Temara King: Teacher, Mom Believed Killed By Husband In Jersey City

Tributes are pouring in for Temara Sarafina King, the Jersey City schoolteacher and beloved mother police say was fatally shot by her husband earlier this week.

King, 35, was pronounced dead at the hospital after officers found her with several gunshot wounds at a home on the 300 block of Bergen Avenue the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24, DailyVoice reported.

Meanwhile, her husband, Lucas Cooper, 39, was being held in Bethlehem, PA, on charges of murder, weapon possession, and child endangerment.

King, a special education teacher for PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, is remembered as being endlessly passionate toward her career, where she provided numerous additional services and had recently earned certification to become a Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant, according to a GoFundMe launched for an education account for King’s 14-year-old daughter, Alaysia.

“[She] spoke so enthusiastically about her upcoming position,” reads the campaign. “It is unfortunate that she was robbed of actualizing her dream.”

But King’s passion extended far outside of the classroom — in addition to loving fitness, those who knew her or had crossed paths with her even once could instantly recognize her genuine soul and distinct ability to spread love.

“Temara was full of life and brightened any room she entered with her smile,” reads the campaign, which had raised more than $12,200 in under 24 hours.

Tributes also flooded social media:

“You were such a beautiful person, inside and out!” writes Dy J. King. “You shared your light with others so freely. You were such a go-getter. The way you’d set a goal and then would just go out and achieve it, is what I admired about you the most…May you rest in eternal peace.”

