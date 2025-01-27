Remembering Cheryl McCormack: DoorDash Driver Killed In Senseless Baltimore Shooting

A DoorDash driver in between jobs was shot and killed Sunday in Baltimore, leaving behind her husband and three kids.

Cheryl McCormack's car broke down on White Avenue while she was making a food delivery and was approached by two men trying to rob her at 2:18 a.m., WBALTV reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCormack was one of six people killed last weekend in Baltimore, including Chesley Patterson, the beloved and longtime manager of a restaurant in Little Italy.

According to the Baltimore Sun, McCormack was a trained paralegal and was in between jobs at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson for DoorDash released the following statement to The Sun:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless attack and tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with Ms. McCormack’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

Cheryl's brother-in-law Mike Zellhofer remembered her as a woman with a "heart of gold."

"If you want to do something to honor Cheryl, please be kind to someone who can give you nothing in return," he said. "That was Cheryl. She had a heart of gold and it shows in her children. Love each other, my friends. Love each other."

It was not clear if any arrests had been made as of Thursday.

