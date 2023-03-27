'Protector To All:' Jersey City Officer Noel Santiago Jr. Dies After Cancer Battle

The community is rallying around the family of a Jersey City police officer, who died on Friday, March 24 after a battle with cancer.

Noel Santiago, Jr. left behind his wife, Stephanie, and three small boys, all under the age of five. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family. As of press time, it has raised $7,000 from 59 donors.

"To know Noel was to love him," Stephanie wrote on the campaign. "He always made himself available to anyone who needed help or a listening ear; he was a protector to all.

"Being a police officer was Noel's calling. He had a way of connecting with people and driving them to do better and be better."

Noel fought his cancer with every ounce of will and strength he had so he could continue being there for his family, his wife said.

"He always stayed positive and held on to hope, when we received bad news he would not complain," Stephanie wrote. "He would say, 'Ok Doc what can we do, because I need to be here for my family!'"

The Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association also paid tribute to Noel.

To assist the family, click here.

