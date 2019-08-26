'Princess Leilani' Of Paterson, 10, Succumbs To Rare Heart Condition

Leilani Cameron of Paterson was a miracle all her life.

Born with a rare heart condition, doctors didn't think she'd make it past birth.

A true warrior, Leilani lived 10 years -- and had a smile on her face through it all.

Leilani -- who had a heart transplant at 3 years old -- began experiencing heart complications earlier this year. She was waiting several months for a new heart but went into cardiac arrest on Aug. 19 and passed away.

More than $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday morning for Leilani's family. She was remembered for her smile and vivaciousness.

Leilani was a student at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Paterson. Leilani

"As we all know Princess Leilani was a beautiful little girl full of life with a great personality," the page says.

"Leilani loved life and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Leilani kept a huge smile on her face at all times and continued to be our warrior."

Click here for obituary.

